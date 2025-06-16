search
Mon: TASE up sharply amid reports Iran seeks talks

16 Jun, 2025 18:37
Construction companies like Dimri led the gains today on reconstruction prospects.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today amid reports that Iran is seeking talks to halt the fighting. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.82% to 2,756.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.64% to 2,787.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.83% to 494.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.29% to 400.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.71 billion in equities and NIS 4.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.75% from Friday, at NIS 3.537/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.418% lower at NIS 4.094/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.69%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.39% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.59%.

Construction companies rose strongly led by YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI), which was up 7.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 5%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.33% and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 6.87%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.23%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.22% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.81%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.14%.

