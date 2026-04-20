Mon: Teva, Enlight boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53% to 4,429.47 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44% to 4,327.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.49% to 697.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 424.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.16 billion in equities and NIS 4.88 billion in bonds.

The TASE reopens Thursday after Memorial Day and the Independence Day holiday.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate 0.234% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.003/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.111% higher, at NIS 3.533/€.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 3.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.29% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.80%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.68% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.68%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.57% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.07%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 2.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) fell 2.63% and Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) fell 2.24%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.56% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.53%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, OY Nofar Energy (TASE: NOFR) rose 10.01%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 20, 2026.

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