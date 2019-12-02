Mon: Teva edges up but main indices drop

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,686.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,607.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.95%, to 388.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 368.90 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.26 billion in equities and NIS 3.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.6% lower, at NIS 3.4740/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.8269/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 0.98%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.37%; Bank Leumi fell 1.45%; Nice Systems fell 0.42%; and Discount Bank fell 0.94%. Notable decliners were Azorim, down 4.59%; Dimri, down 4.36%; and Cellcom, down 4.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2019

