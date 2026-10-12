Mon: Teva stands out on flat TASE

After falling in the morning hours, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange edged upwards today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01%, to 4,06.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 3,928.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.36%, to 597.91 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 426.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.95 billion in equities and NIS 4.09 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 1.93%, and the Tel Aviv Biomed Index rose 1.51%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.75% higher, at NIS 3.0780/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.38% higher, at NIS 3.4422/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 5.25%. Bank Leumi fell 0.15%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.12%; Tower Semiconductor fell 6.09%; and NextVision rose 0.16%.

Notable advancers today were Electra Real Estate, up 14.22% after parent company Elco announced that it would exercise its full rights in Electra’s forthcoming equity offering and inject NIS 95 million into the company; Lahav, up 7.80%; AMPA, up 6.15%; and Meshek Energy, up 4.79%. Gilat Satellite Systems fell 8.04%, Bazan fell 7.29%, and Qualitau fell 4.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2026.

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