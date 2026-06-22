Mon: Tower keeps gaining

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27% to 4,155.16 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14% to 4,076 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 669 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 425.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.96 billion in equities and NIS 4.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.304% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.966/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.319% higher, at NIS 3.399/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.60% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose1.20%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.87% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.67%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.17% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 1.38%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell led the market today, falling 0.34% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 5.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.46% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.58%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 22, 2026.

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