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Mon: Tower keeps gaining

22 Jun, 2026 19:02
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower and Nice led the TA 35 Index higher today as Elbit and Enlight lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27% to 4,155.16 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14% to 4,076 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 669 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 425.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.96 billion in equities and NIS 4.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.304% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.966/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.319% higher, at NIS 3.399/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.60% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose1.20%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.87% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.67%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.17% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 1.38%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell led the market today, falling 0.34% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 5.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.46% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.58%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 22, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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