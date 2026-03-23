Mon: Tower maintains strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10% to 4,318.13 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.49% to 4,222.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.75% to 714.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 421.90 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.69 billion in equities and NIS 7.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.096% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.112/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.226% higher, at NIS 3.5995/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 5.75% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.51% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.69%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 3.90%, Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 1.66%, Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) rose 4.19% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.96%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 8.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index tonight. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.63% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.73%.Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.73% and. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2026.

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