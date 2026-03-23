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Front > TASE report

Mon: Tower maintains strong gains

23 Mar, 2026 21:46
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower and insurance stocks led the gains today as Delek fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10% to 4,318.13 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.49% to 4,222.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.75% to 714.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 421.90 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.69 billion in equities and NIS 7.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.096% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.112/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.226% higher, at NIS 3.5995/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 5.75% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.51% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.69%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 3.90%, Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 1.66%, Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) rose 4.19% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.96%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 8.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index tonight. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.63% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.73%.Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.73% and. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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