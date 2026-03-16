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Mon: Tower soars on flat TASE

16 Mar, 2026 20:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower and Enlight led the gains today as banks and insurance stocks fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01% to 4,177.04 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07% to 4,115.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13% to 692.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 421.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.82 billion in equities and NIS 8.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.89% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.119/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.536% lower, at NIS 3.580/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 0.98% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 14.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.56% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 6.55%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.39%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.87%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.89%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 4.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.82%. fell 2.05% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.20%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 16, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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