Mon: Tower soars on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01% to 4,177.04 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07% to 4,115.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13% to 692.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 421.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.82 billion in equities and NIS 8.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.89% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.119/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.536% lower, at NIS 3.580/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 0.98% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 14.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.56% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 6.55%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.39%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.87%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.89%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 4.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.82%. fell 2.05% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.20%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 16, 2026.

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