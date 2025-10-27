Mon: Tower stands out on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15% to 3,236.46 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 3,310.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.10% to 588.07 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 418.62 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.17 billion in equities and NIS 4.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.942% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.798% lower, at NIS 3.793/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.54%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.34% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.11%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.02%, Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.65%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.99%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.36% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.22%.

