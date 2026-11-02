Mon: Tower tumbles after Q3 results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53% to 4,2037.36 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04% to 3,937.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.83% to 596.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 428.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.08 billion in equities and NIS 4.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.577% higher from Friday at NIS 3.136/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.676% higher at NIS 3.517/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index fell 1.18%, the Technology Index fell 1.14% and the Real Estate Index rose 0.28%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 8.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing its third quarter results. Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 4.93% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.42% despite announcing a new contract with Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.60%, and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.47%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.82%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell0.58%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.19% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose rose 3.20%. BIG Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 1.91% after buying assets in Bulgaria and Dimri (TASE: DIMRI) rose 3.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2026.

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