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Mon: Tower tumbles after Q3 results

2 Nov, 2026 18:31
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower and Palo Alto led the losses in the first trading session of November as Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53% to 4,2037.36 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04% to 3,937.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.83% to 596.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 428.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.08 billion in equities and NIS 4.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.577% higher from Friday at NIS 3.136/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.676% higher at NIS 3.517/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index fell 1.18%, the Technology Index fell 1.14% and the Real Estate Index rose 0.28%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 8.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing its third quarter results. Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 4.93% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.42% despite announcing a new contract with Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.60%, and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.47%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.82%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell0.58%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.19% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose rose 3.20%. BIG Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 1.91% after buying assets in Bulgaria and Dimri (TASE: DIMRI) rose 3.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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