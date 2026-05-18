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Front > TASE report

Mon: War tensions push TASE lower

18 May, 2026 18:42
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Chip stocks were sharply lower led by Tower and Nova but thew banks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, depressed by concerns over a resumption of the war with Iran. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.62% to 4,313.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.49% to 4,254.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.97% to 683.39 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 423.27 points.. The Energy Index fell 4.6% while the Banks Index rose 1.4%. Turnover totaled NIS 4.62 billion in equities and NIS 5.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.069% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.918/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.091% higher, at NIS 3.395/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, falling 8.90% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 8.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.33%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.70% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.45%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.94% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.83%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.87% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.95% after reporting its first quarter results.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.97 for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 3.33%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Opko Health (NYSE: OPKO; TASE: OPKO) rose 4.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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