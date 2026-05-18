Mon: War tensions push TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, depressed by concerns over a resumption of the war with Iran. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.62% to 4,313.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.49% to 4,254.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.97% to 683.39 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 423.27 points.. The Energy Index fell 4.6% while the Banks Index rose 1.4%. Turnover totaled NIS 4.62 billion in equities and NIS 5.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.069% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.918/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.091% higher, at NIS 3.395/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, falling 8.90% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 8.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.33%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.70% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.45%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.94% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.83%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.87% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.95% after reporting its first quarter results.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.97 for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 3.33%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Opko Health (NYSE: OPKO; TASE: OPKO) rose 4.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2026.

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