NIS 800m Dead Sea tourism project underway

Bercleys Group is constructing a huge tourism complex beside the Mushroom Beach on the Dead Sea, to be called City Atlantic, at an investment of some NIS 800 million. The company has received a building permit, work has started, and construction is expected to be completed within about three years.

Bercleys bought the land in 2019. The complex will be spread over 110,000 square meters, and will contain a luxury hotel with 370 suites and private pools, 250 square-meter penthouses, a 20,000 square meter commercial center with restaurants and cafés, a conference center capable of accommodating 5,000 people, and an aquarium that is meant to be the seventh largest in the world.

In March, the company launched its Dome Expo Dead Sea events complex at Ein Bokek, in partnership with the Flying Carpet tour agency.

In the past, the company built the Dead Sea Mall, and sold it to Rani Zim for NIS 150 million (half the hoped for sum), and it currently has a partnership with Nakash Brothers for constructing two more hotels.

Bercleys is headed by real estate developer Moti Green, who over the years has more than once bought deserted sites that other developers shied away from. Green says that the current project is part of a wave of development of twenty hotels on the strip between Ein Bokek and Neve Zohar. "The decision to invest such a sum in the Dead Sea area is a reasoned and logical decision, as part of the extensive development in the area," Green says. "This is a historic point in time in which there is a rare combination of forces of the state, which has invested billions of shekels in the region, together with leading hotel and real estate companies, which will turn the Dead Sea into the hottest region in Israel."

Dead Sea Regional Council leader Nir Wenger said, "The Council encourages all the developers who believe in the Dead Sea region, and supports those who understand the huge potential of the Dead Sea on the national and international levels. This is the true significance of cooperation between a strong local authority, a government ministry, and a private developer, together bringing about the flourishing of a unique region, considered one of the wonders of the world, beloved by all Israelis, and in normal times, which we pray will soon come, by millions of overseas tourists as well."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 8, 2025.

