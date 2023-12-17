Naschitz Brandes Amir in new law merger

The well established Israeli law firm of Cohen, Wilchek & Co., which has twenty partners and lawyers, is merging into Naschitz Brandes Amir. The combined firm will have 260 lawyers and 400 employees. The merger will take place on December 31.

Cohen, Wilchek & Co. was founded 27 years ago by Adv. Eli Wilchek and Adv. Avner Cohen. In 2022, Wilchek’s name was put forward by then minister of justice Gideon Sa’ar as a candidate for the Supreme Court. Wilchek specializes in planning and building law, covering tenders and local authorities. Cohen specializes in insolvency. Among the firm’s clients are municipalities and regional councils, Israel Electric Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, Kvutzat Acro, Reality Group, Israel Canada, and Carasso Real Estate.

Naschitz Brandes Amir, founded in 1957, is Israel’s ninth largest law firm. It provides legal services in a wide range of fields, among them mergers and acquisitions, high tech, capital markets, commercial law, litigation, and real estate.

Naschitz Brandes Amir managing partner Tal Eliasaf said, "These are difficult times for the people of Israel and the Israeli economy, but we are committed to continuing to operate and maintain routine in the shadow of the war, so that our future here will be better. This merger continues our growth trend of recent years, and the strengthening and broadening of the firm’s areas of activity."

Avner Cohen said, "I am convinced that the merger between the firms, even in these difficult times, will lead to growth and prosperity for the merged firm."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2023.

