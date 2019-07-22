Negev Ecology to boost waste recycling in southern Israel

Recycling and waste treatment company Negev Ecology has acquired a 49% stake in the Dudaim Recycling and Environmental Education Park in southern Israel from the Bnei Shimon Regional Council Economic Corporation for NIS 47 million.

Negev Ecology, headquartered in Kibbutz Mishmar Hanegev, is a leader in waste recycling and treatment. It operates 10 waste recycling facilities of various kinds all over Israel.

Negev Ecology already operated the Dudaim facility, and will continue operating after acquiring 49% of it through a joint team with Bnei Shimon, headed by Dudaim director general Nir Bar David.

Dudaim Park sorts and treats waste collected from all of southern Israel. An innovative plant will be built there at a cost of NIS 70 million that will sort and recycle half of the waste brought to the site. The new venture will substantially reduce the need to bury waste.

"Negev Ecology already operated the park in cooperation with us, and we intend to maximize the activity there and develop the park, while setting important targets," says Bar David. "The first sorting and recycling plant in the south will soon be built there, and will make it possible to significantly increase waste recycling in all the local authorities sending their waste to Dudaim Park."

Commenting on the deal with Negev Ecology, Bnei Shimon Regional Council head Nir Zamir said, "We believe that bigger and better things can be done together, now that agreements have been reached and joint ventures created with the local authorities and concerns all over the Negev."

Negev Ecology CEO Eran Shmerlak praised the deal, saying, "All of the partners share the same vision - to change the balance of waste in the country, reduce the amount of waste buried, and increase the amount of recycled waste."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019