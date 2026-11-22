Avner Hadad, CRO of Phoenix Investment House, the investment arm of Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE), believes that the sharp downturns on the stock markets are creating opportunities for long-term investors. In a letter to investors over the weekend, Hadad pointed out that last week the Nasdaq index experienced its worst week since March 2020, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and its weakest quarter since 2001.

Hadad points out that, following these declines, the world’s leading technology companies are trading at single-digit multiples, whereas companies in the apparel, food, and consumer goods sectors are trading at multiples of 40-50. "Does that make sense to you? It doesn’t make much sense to me," he wrote.

Hadad further noted that on the last trading day, November 20, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices fell by 5-6%, reminiscent of the declines recorded on that exact date in 2008. On that day in 2008 the "circuit breaker" mechanism was triggered on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the first and, to date, only time this has occurred.

"There’s something scary about this date: November 20. Both yesterday and exactly 18 years ago, on November 20, 2008, the S&P and Nasdaq dropped by 5% to 6% in a single day!!!! Just like yesterday. In Israel, incidentally, that was when the first and only 'circuit breaker' in history was triggered. A bit creepy."

Hadad pointed out that since 2008, the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Tel Aviv 125 indices have risen by an average of 12-17% annually, excluding dividend yields. This occurred despite a series of crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the conflict with Iran, rising interest rates, and repeated election cycles.

"I don’t know what will happen on Monday or in the coming weeks, but, with appropriate caution, I have a feeling that many new fortunes are being made during this period," Hadad wrote. He noted that the Nasdaq and Tel Aviv 125 indices had shed about 19% from their peaks, while many technology companies had lost 50-70% of their value.

In concluding, Hadad said that he felt "a certain sense of relief" about 2027. He explained that while he had expected that 2026 would be a volatile year, he was particularly concerned about the coming year because of the extreme rises in the share prices of certain companies. "To a large extent, the potential for damage has diminished, and some of the risk associated with the coming year has already materialized," he wrote. He advised investors to stop checking their portfolios daily.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2026.

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