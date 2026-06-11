Hotel approved for Ben Gurion Airport

The National Licensing Authority in the Planning Administration has approved the issue of a building permit for a hotel at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, as part of a project promoted by the Israel Airports Authority. The hotel will be built next to Terminal 3, above the hold baggage screening (HBS) building planned for the east side of the terminal. The hotel will have eight floors and will be built towards the end of the decade, after the HBS structure.

The Planning Administration explained that the planning of the project made efficient use of the land and facilitated optimal integration into the site since the HBS building is planned to be mostly underground, with just one floor above ground level. The hotel will have 32,000 square meters of space, in accordance with the planning relaxation that was approved. The planning ensures that the new building will integrate into its environment without significant impact on the landscape.

The permit is subject to fire safety approvals, approval of protected spaces by the Home Front Command, meeting green construction requirements, approval by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Defense, and other conditions relating to infrastructure and environmental protection.

Shira Brand, deputy chairperson of the National Panning Administration, said, "Construction of the new hotel represents part of a broad planning concept of developing advanced aviation infrastructure combining operational needs, quality service to travelers, and optimal exploitation of the land."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 11, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.