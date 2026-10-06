NextVision plummets after Fidelity share sale

Investment giant Fidelity sold 5.7 million shares in Israeli company Next Vision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) yesterday, representing 65% of its holding in the company, for NIS 1.3 billion. Next Vision produces stabilized cameras for mounting on drones and other applications.

The shares were sold for NIS 227 each, representing a 7% discount on their closing price in Tel Aviv yesterday (NIS 244.20). Before the sale, Fidelity held 9.5% of Next Vision, a stake worth NIS 2.1 billion. Its stake now falls to 4%.

NextVision's share price plunged 12.45% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this morning.

Sources inform "Globes" that 77% of the shares sold went to foreign investors, among them US and UK financial institutions, alongside smaller investors. Israeli institutions also bought shares.

A market source familiar with the details of the sale told "Globes" that it was technical, and was carried out because of the growth in the assets of the specific fund that held the shares sold from $4 trillion to $6 trillion. The fund revised its policies such that it had to sell all shares below a certain value, regardless of Fidelity’s opinion of the companies in question, and one of the companies was Next Vision.

As for the remaining 3.7 million Next Vision shares held by Fidelity, the assessment is that it will continue to hold them.

No material change in our business

Next Vision was taken by surprise by Fidelity’s move, but chairperson and co-founder Chen Golan told "Globes": "The event is unconnected to Next Vision’s business and there is no material change in our activity. Ultimately we’re pleased, because following the sale the number of foreign investors has grown, and we understand that there was demand.

"Next Vision continues to gallop ahead and to meet the large demand that we see in the market. We are at the stage where we are beginning to build up the orders for 2027, and we expect a strong year."

Fidelity began to invest in Next Vision eighteen months ago, buying shares to the tune of almost NIS 200 million in March 2025 at NIS 85 per share, giving it a gain of 170%. It subsequently increased its stake through purchases on the market.

Earlier this year, Next Vision’s founders sold shares for hundreds of millions of shekels to insurance company Harel at NIS 228 per share, similar to the current price.

In June, the founders sold another parcel of shares at NIS 272 per share, bringing their total sales to NIS 1.1 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2026.

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