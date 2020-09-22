No-code AI platform EasySend raises $16m

Israeli no-code AI-powered platform EasySend today announced it has raised $16 million, following the completion of an $11 million Series A financing round led by Hanaco with participation from Intel Capital and a previously undisclosed $5 million seed round from existing investors Vertex Ventures and Menora Insurance. EasySend will use the funds to double its current staff, optimize its product development and expand its customer base in the US, Europe, and Asia.

EasySend announced two new appointments to its board of directors, Alon Lifshitz, founding partner, Hanaco, and Roi Bar-Kat, investment director, Intel Capital.

EasySend's no-code platform converts paper form-based processes into digital processes in regulated industries such as banking and insurance that can be built, analyzed, and optimized by non-technical staff without any coding via a simple drag and drop interface. This frees up IT teams from day-to-day maintenance issues and allows employees to deliver new digital products swiftly with an emphasis on the digital customer service experience.

EasySend was founded by CEO Tal Daskal, CTO Eran Shirazi and COO Omer Shirazi.

Daskal said, "The world is changing. Covid-19 forced traditional enterprises to embrace digital transformation and digital culture at a pace and scale never seen before. Our no-code platform is uniquely positioned to make this digital transition easier for enterprises from a wide range of industries - especially insurance and financial services - enabling them to create new digital products efficiently and effectively while boosting and creating digital opportunities which not only save on development and maintenance costs, but also drive revenue growth."

EasySend works with leading financial institutions in the US, Israel, and Europe, including top insurance companies such as Petplan and R+V Versicherung.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2020

