No kids, no phones in Kedem Carmel Forest hotel

After two years of construction and a NIS 50 million investment the Kedem Hotel in the Carmel forest near Haifa opens this weekend. The new hotel is part of businessman Shalom Shitrit's Mamash Group.

The 61-room hotel is built around a wellbeing, health and leisure concept with no children under 12 and mobile phones allowed into the hotel. With grounds covering 11,000 square meters, the hotel has a swimming pool, spa and fitness room. The Kedem Hotel is located near to Isrotel's Carmel Forest Spa Resort.

Shitrit told "Globes that the hotel will offer vegetarian food and will offer workshops to cleanse the body of poisons. A room for a couple per night and half board costs about NIS 1,000.

Mamash Group will offer five hotels in Haifa. The Villa Carmel boutique hotel is the only one up and running, while the other four are in various stages of planning and construction.

Shitrit is receiving a 20% grant for his investments from the Ministry of Tourism and says, "To receive 20% of your investment is a great incentive and I hope that the next government won't cancel it."

