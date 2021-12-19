Nofar Energy in UK electricity storage project

Renewable energy company O.Y. Nofar Energy (TASE: NOFR) continues to expand its activity outside Israel. The company reported this morning that it had signed an agreement with UK company Interland Energy Ltd. to set up a joint platform for the initiation, development, construction, finance, management and holding of energy storage projects in the UK. Nofar will hold 75% of the joint company and Interland 25%.

Nofar also reported a first deal for the new partnership: the Cellarhead project for storing electricity in batteries. The project is connected to the power grid, and has an estimated output of 300-349 megawatts and a storage capacity of 700 megawatt-hours.

The cost of constructing the project is estimated at £214 million (NIS 870 million), and it is expected to yield annual revenue of £42 million (NIS 175 million) and annual EBITDA of £35 million (NIS 145 million). Nofar expects to start construction in the first half of 2022 and to connect it to the grid in the second quarter of 2024.

