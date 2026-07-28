Northern Israel light-rail project obtains finance

The main public transport project in the north of Israel is moving to the execution stage. The consortium consisting of Electra, Minrav, and Alstom has signed a financing agreement with a consortium of banks led by Bank Leumi for the Nofit light-rail line that will link Haifa, Nof Hagalil, and Nazareth. The bank finance amounts to NIS 4.6 billion for the construction stage and NIS 5 billion for the operating stage.

The project was awarded to the consortium by Trans Israel in 2024. It will be 41 kilometers in length and is expected to serve some 100,000 passengers daily. According to the Ministry of Transport, 30 trains will run on the line with a maximum interval of four minutes between them. The trains will travel at up to 100 kilometers an hour on the inter-city sections.

Last July, "Globes" learned that the war had led to difficulties in obtaining financial closing for the project, threatening to postpone its inauguration beyond 2030, versus an original planned completion date of 2028. Now, a year later, with finance in place, the project will get underway.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2026.

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