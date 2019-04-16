Noya Yanai Israeli appointed BUYME VP marketing

BUYME, the largest experiential gifts platform in Israel has appointed Noya Yanai Israeli as VP marketing. Prior to assuming her current position, Yanai Israeli was Leumi Card corporate marketing manager.

Following the appointment of Yanai Israeli, BUYME plans expanding its business and marketing operations and entering additional activities. This will be accomplished by leveraging the company's rapid growth and the revolution taking place in the gifts market in recent years.

Yanai Israeli possesses major experience in the world of marketing and has served in a range of senior positions, including at Keshet broadcasting, leading advertising agencies, and Leumi Card. In her position at Leumi Card, she left her mark by leading strategy, building the brand and developing exposure to successful brands, which were identified with the slogan, which became a recognized catchphrase - to give, to give, to give. Also as part of her job, she managed the marketing and digital sectors, digital sales channels, and the marketing campaign starring Keren Mor and Yuval Segal.

BUYME CEO Yonatan Alon said, "We welcome Noya on joining the company's management as part of the growth process that BUYME is undergoing. We are certain that her major experience and range of marketing abilities will contribute greatly to the development and success of the company."

BUYME is a digital platform for delivering experiential gifts, which exactly fit the desires of the recipient and leave memories that linger for a long time. BUYME has hundreds of business partners in a range of worlds including luxury restaurants, popular fashion chains, workshop operators, theaters, hotels and spas, and all the cherished brands that provide an exceptional experience. BUYME's gifts can be delivered at an exact time together with a picture and specially dedicated greetings text message, or to an email address or printed.

