Number of cars in Israel doubles in 20 years

We have all felt the worsening traffic congestion in Israel in recent years, and data released today (Sunday) by the Central Bureau of Statistics paint a clear picture: in 2025, the total distance traveled by motor vehicles reached 69.3 billion kilometers, 2.6% more than in 2024. Over the 20-year span from 2005 to 2025, total annual mileage grew by 66%, and the number of vehicles more than doubled. Meanwhile, during this same period, the surface area of roads increased by 31%, and the length of roads grew by 43%, resulting in a significant rise in congestion.

The vast majority of the total distance traveled in 2025 was, naturally, accounted for by private vehicles (80.5%). The average distance traveled per vehicle did not change, and even fell by 0.6% in comparison with 2024. Nevertheless, because the total number of vehicles has increased, the aggregate distance traveled has risen, as has traffic congestion.

In general, it can be said that while more and more Israelis recognize, to varying degrees, the need to reduce their car travel, they also realize that they cannot manage without a vehicle entirely; consequently, more cars continue to appear on the roads.

In 2025, the private vehicles that covered the greatest distances were the newest ones. For instance, a vehicle up to 3 years old traveled an average of 16,700 kilometers, which compares with 14,900 kilometers for vehicles in the 4-6 year age group. Furthermore, electric vehicles are driven more extensively; although they accounted for only 4.9% of the total vehicle fleet, they accounted for 7% of the total distance traveled.

The most significant disparity, however, was observed among taxis: while they made up 0.6% of the vehicle fleet, they accounted for 2.2% of the total distance traveled. Similarly, vehicles owned by leasing companies also see higher usage. They comprise 20.4% of the vehicle fleet, but account for 27.7% of total distance traveled.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2026.

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