One Software Technologies (TASE: ONE) is acquiring IT firm Peax Solutions (TASE: PEAX), controlled by private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds (62%), for NIS 358 million. Upon completion of the transaction, Peax’s operations (formerly Emet Computing) will be merged into One Technologies, and its shares will be delisted from trading.

One Software Technologies, controlled by Adi Eyal’s Computer Direct Group (35%), will acquire the shares of Peax Solutions at NIS 8 per share, representing a premium of 41% over the stock’s base price this morning. One Software Technologies will finance the transaction from its own internal resources and through its existing credit facilities.

Peax Solutions provides advanced business and technological IT solutions in Israel. Its offerings include integration solutions, computing infrastructure, information and cyber security, data and cloud services, and software operations based on Oracle, SAP, ERP, and digital applications. These operations will be integrated into One Software Technologies, which maintains similar business activities.

Peax Solutions’ revenue for 2025 was NIS 1.5 billion. It employs about 1,650 people. On completion of the acquisition, the One group will have a workforce of about 12,000, with an annual revenue run rate potentially reaching NIS 7 billion.

One Software Technologies is one of Israel’s largest IT companies, employing over 10,000 people. Over the past year, the company’s stock has declined by nearly 19%; but it delivered a positive return of about 60% over the preceding three years, bringing its market cap to NIS 4.9 billion. The company released its third-quarter results last week, reporting revenue of NIS 1.27 billion, 10% more than in the same quarter last year. It posted a net profit of NIS 75 million, similar to the profit for the third quarter of last year.

FIMI unlocks value

FIMI acquired a controlling stake (62%) in the company in early 2021 for NIS 450 million. A year later, it split the company into two separate public entities: Emet Computing (subsequently renamed Peax Solutions), which retained the IT operations, and the newly formed Hyper Global, which focuses on computing solutions, assisting technology companies in the specification and assembly of customized computer systems.

Over the past year, FIMI has divested a portion of its holdings in Hyper Global in two separate tranches, the latest at the end of last week, for a total consideration of NIS 215 million. Following these divestments, FIMI retains a 39% stake in Hyper Global, with a value of about NIS 620 million. Altogether, taking into account today’s sale, divestments over the past year, and the remaining stake in Hyper Global, FIMI has made a gain (on paper) of some NIS 745 million on the investment it made nearly six years ago.

"The acquisition of Peax represents a significant leap forward and an important strategic move for One," said Adi Eyal, CEO of One Technologies. "This step aligns with our growth strategy, which is based on consistent organic growth alongside acquisitions that strengthen and expand the portfolio of solutions and services we offer our clients.

"The acquisition will establish One as the largest and leading integrator in Israel in cyber and information security, significantly strengthen the group’s position as a prominent cloud services provider, and expand our operations in infrastructure and software."

Andres Richter, CEO of Peax said, "Signing the merger agreement with One Technologies marks a strategic milestone in Peax’s history and represents a vote of confidence in the value we have built over the years. The union of these companies creates a significant force multiplier in the Israeli IT market, one that will accelerate the growth of both companies and open up new business opportunities."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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