Partnership with Paramount boosts Taboola

Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), which provides performance-based content recommendations and advertising, rose by a cumulative 8.4% on Thursday and Friday of last week, on unusually high volumes, to make it an 18% rise for the week. The stock closed at $3.6 on Friday, giving the company a market cap of $1.1 billion.

Taboola is headed by its founder Adam Singolda. Last week, it announced a strategic agreement with Paramount Advertising "to launch Performance Multiplier, which is a new Paramount-branded solution to extend and measure the impact of Connected TV/CTV advertising across the open web, specifically for small and medium-sized businesses/SMBs."

Taboola said that this was the first time that a major streaming provider had adopted such a solution. It added that its Realize AI technology improved targeting and attribution capabilities in advertising campaigns, enabling advertisers "to extend their brand message from Paramount’s massive CTV reach to matched and lookalike viewers across Taboola’s network of over 9,000 publisher partners, reaching hundreds of millions of users in premium, brand-safe environments."

In the last quarter, Taboola raised its annual guidance. It will release its third quarter financials on November 5. Analysts expect 7.5% growth in revenue to $466 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.09, which compares with $0.06 in the third quarter of 2024. Of seven analysts that cover the company, four have positive recommendations and three are neutral. Their average price target reflects a premium of 18% on the current price.

