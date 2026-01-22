PayPal buying Israeli startup Cymbio

Payments company PayPal is buying Tel Aviv-based startup Cymbio. Cymbio was founded in 2015 by Roy Avidor, Gilad Zirkel and Mor Lavi, and has about 80 employees. Market sources estimate the acquisition price at $150-200 million.

Cymbio specializes in dropship automation, that is the automation of the sale of products not from the seller’s warehouse but from a third party such as the manufacturer or a wholesaler. The company connects brands such as New Balance, Billabong and Lacoste with retailers, and enables them to manage sales and orders. The company underwent difficult times before the Covid pandemic period, but since then it has grown impressively, with consistently rising revenue.

Cymbio has not raised more than $30 million in its eleven years of activity, from venture capital firms such as Udi Angel’s XT Venture Capital, the largest investor in the company, Vertex, and Corner Ventures, and PayPal itself via its venture capital arm. In 2021, the company was valued at $97 million, according to PitchBook.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.