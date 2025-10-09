Pentera buys AI remediation co Dev Ocean

Israeli security validation company Pentera has announced the acquisition of DevOcean, an AI-Remediation management platform. Market sources estimate the acquisition price at $30 million.

"Security teams are overwhelmed by an ocean of vulnerability findings, and struggle to focus on real cyber exposure and remediate it in a timely manner," said Pentera CEO Amitai Ratzon. "With the addition of DevOcean, Pentera is leading the convergence of validation and remediation - enabling customers to find and fix issues with a greater degree of automation while leveraging AI."

DevOcean was founded in 2021 by Doron Naim (CEO) and Gil Makmel (CTO), CyberArk veterans with extensive experience in enterprise security product development. The company’s platform streamlines remediation operations across infrastructure, cloud, code, and applications. The company is backed by Glilot Capital and Flint Capital.

"Our mission has always been to make remediation smarter, faster, and more accountable," said Doron Naim, CEO of DevOcean. "Together with Pentera, we’re closing the gap between validation and action, giving customers a unique solution to identify and resolve proven risks while reducing operational costs."

