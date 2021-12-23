Sports broadcasting tech co Pixellot in UAE deal

Israeli sport-tech company Pixellot, which provides automated solutions for broadcasting, producing, and analyzing sports events, has announced an agreement with CAM Plus Sport, a Dubai-based sports system integrator. The agreement will enable sports clubs and schools across the United Arab Emirates to create high-quality live streams and on-demand recordings of sports matches.

CAM Plus Sport was launched during the coronavirus pandemic as local sports began to open up again after a period of lockdown. While attending a Second Division football match, the company’s founder Ismail Al Mazmi noticed that spectator numbers were limited, and there were no cameras recording the matches for those who could not attend. Additionally, many parents were unable to watch their children playing sports at school or at local clubs, either due to Covid restrictions or for other reasons.

Al Mamzi explained, "We decided to research products that could broadcast or live stream sports at low cost without sacrificing on quality. Our research led us to Pixellot, one of the industry’s pioneers, which offered a fully automated system that could cover many different types of sports. We initially ordered a Pixellot Show system to test it out following the demands of several sports clubs and we quickly saw how we could enable lower league clubs, minority sports and school sports to bring their games to a wider audience while also providing them a monetisation opportunity."

Pixellot CEO Alon Werber said, "We are very happy to announce Pixellot’s expansion in the UAE market. We are confident that our relationship with CAM Plus will go from strength to strength and play an important role in democratising sports in the region in the years to come, as well as help several sport disciplines gain more presence in households across the UAE."

Pixellot was founded in 2013. Its AI-Automated technology solutions streamline production workflow by fully automating live sports capture, production, and distribution. 18,000 Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. To date, Pixellot has produced over a million live games from 62 countries across the globe. The content can be live-streamed or recorded for on-demand viewing on the integrated OTT platform or on other platforms, with the ability to add commentary, graphics, and highlight clips , and provide analysis of plays as well as individual players.

