Plan canceled for 20,000 homes in Hod Hasharon

Building Israel's National Planning and Building Council has canceled the plan the build 20,000 new homes in Hod Hasharon - one of the largest residential construction plans in Central Israel. In canceling the plan, the National Planning and Building Council said that it would be more appropriate for the Central District Planning and Building Committee to promote such a plan.

This is a complete u-turn by the National Planning and Building Council which four years ago decided to initiate the plan itself, after the Central District Regional Planning and Building Committee had, in its words, been sitting on it for too many years.

The plan was being jointly promoted by the National Planning and Building Council and the Apartment for Rent Government Rental Company. The homes were due to be built in two neighborhoods east and south of East Hod Hasharon in an area of 3,100 acres. The first neighborhood was to have been between the River Yarkon and Road 5 to the south and Road 40 to the east and the Neve Neeman industrial zone to the west and Neve Hadar to the north. The second neighborhood was to have been west of Moshav Elishema.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020