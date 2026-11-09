Police arrest 50 in move against protection racket

Fifty suspects were arrested this morning in a large, nationwide operation involving 500 police officers. Police raided locations across the country, acting on suspicions that the suspects were collecting "protection money" under the guise of providing security services.

The operation was launched following a 10-month covert investigation conducted by the Coastal District and the Lahav 433 unit.

Police suspect that criminal elements imposed themselves upon contractors, compelling them to utilize their "security" services under the pretense of protecting their property. In reality, it is alleged that no actual security services were provided, but tens of thousands of shekels were paid for each site.

According to the police, systematic extortion mechanisms were employed to collect these protection payments. The "security" arrangement effectively became a tool for extortion: the people who offered to protect the property were the ones who created the threat against it. During the operation, 50 suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. They have been transferred for questioning at the offices of the Coastal District’s Central Unit (Yamar) and the Lahav 433 unit. Later today, the suspects will be brought before the Haifa Magistrate’s Court for a remand hearing.

The investigation is being led by the Commander of the Coastal District, Major General Yehiel Bohadana; the Head of Lahav 433, Major General Meni Benjamin; and the Commander of the Coastal District’s Central Unit, Brigadier Commander Yoni Hajaj. The investigation is being overseen by the State Attorney’s Office.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 9, 2026.

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