Poll of Polls: Coalition leapfrogs opposition

The latest "Globes" poll of polls, averaging the polls conducted by Israel’s media outlets, leading up to the Knesset election on October 27, sees the ruling coalition parties (including Ofer Winter’s People of Israel) overtaking the opposition bloc for the first time in weeks. Moreover, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud has leapfrogged Yashar, the new party led by former chief-of-staff Gadi Eisenekot, to once again become the biggest party.

The polls see the Likud winning 24 seats and Yashar winning 23 seats. The new party of former IDF general Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party continues to win four seats. Winter says he will only join a coalition led by Netanyahu and has drawn support from the Likud and Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist party.

But the overall stalemate remains unchanged with both the government coalition and the opposition unable to form a 61-seat majority government without the Arab parties.

The full distribution of seats in the poll of polls is as follows:

Likud - 24 seats

Yashar - 23

Beyachad - 12

Democrats - 10

Yisrael Beitenu - 8

United Torah Judaism - 8

Shas - 8

Joint Arab List - 8

Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) - 7

Ra'am - 5

Religious Zionist - 5

Ofer Winter People of Israel - 4

Blue & White - 0

Hendel-Tropper Reservists - 0

Because of the averaging process, the number of seats does not necessarily total 120.)

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 6, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.