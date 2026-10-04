Qtrex Quantum jumps 40%

Six months ago, biomedical company Inspira Technologies announced a change of activity, and a change of name to Qtrex Quantum (Nasdaq: QTEX). The company now deals in infrastructure for quantum computing. According to the company’s website, it uses additive manufacturing technology to produce highly miniaturized components that replace cumbersome systems in this field. "Quantum processors are advancing rapidly, but they can’t function without the physical systems to connect, control, and cool them," the website states. The company builds the layer of cryogenic connections (capable or functioning at very low temperatures) and thermal management. The company’s CEO is Dagi Ben-Noon, who ran the company in its previous activity and under its previous name.

On Friday, Qtrex Quantum’s share price shot up by 40.2% on a very high volume, 26-times higher than its average, after a 15.1% on Thursday, also on higher than average volume. The rises brought the company’s market cap up to $61 million (although it was higher after the name and business change in May).

Qtrex Quantum announced on Thursday that its product had been tested by "one of the quantum computing industry’s leading companies," and that on the basis of the positive results the two companies were entering into a binding agreement. Qtrex Quantum also stated that it expected to announce agreements with more companies in the current quarter. Ben-Noon said that the result of the test was "not an improvement but a different category, and it is what a million qubit machine will require."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 4, 2026.

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