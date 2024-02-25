Ran Guron steps down as Bezeq CEO

Ran Guron has announced that he is stepping down as CEO of telecommunications company Bezeq (TASE: BEZQ) after just two years in the post. Guron has worked at the Bezeq group for eighteen years. He is expected to remain as CEO until the end of March.

Guron joined Bezeq as VP of marketing when the company was privatized. After serving as deputy CEO, he was appointed CEO of mobile telephony subsidiary Pelephone, and later as CEO of satellite broadcasting company Yes and Bezeq International as well.

"After eighteen years at the Bezeq group, and after managing all the companies in the group, I feel that this is the time for me to make a change.

"I wish to thank my partners in the journey: the excellent management team, the company’s staff, and its board of directors, particularly the chairperson, Tomer Raved, and the controlling shareholders, Searchlight, for their confidence and their cooperation," Guron said.

Following Guron’s announcement, Raved said, "Ran managed Bezeq, and before that the subsidiaries, during an exceptionally complicated and challenging period, and led the company to excellent operational and financial performance. I thank Ran for four years of working together, and for his contribution over the years, and I wish him great success in his future professional career."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 25, 2024.

