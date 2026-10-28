Renewal plan approved for central Tel Aviv neighborhoods

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has granted final approval to the urban renewal plan for Rova (neighborhood) 5 and Rova 6 in the city center. According to the Planning Administration, the plan allows for the addition of approximately 14,000 housing units, alongside the renovation of existing structures and improvements to earthquake proofing. The plan covers an area of approximately 1,700 dunams bounded by Bograshov Street and Shaul Hamelech Boulevard to the north, Yitzhak Elhanan Street to the south, Hayarkon Street to the west, and Menachem Begin Street and Sprinzak Street to the east. It joins the previously approved plans for Rova 3 and Rova 4 in the Old North of the city.

The plan’s provisions allow for urban renewal projects on each plot separately, either through structural reinforcement and additions or through demolition and reconstruction. Building rights will be determined on the basis of the size of the plot, building lines, and the permitted number of floors-which will range from 5.5 to 7.5, depending on the specific zone. Most of the area covered by the plan lies within the "White City," which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Consequently, provisions have been established to preserve building volumes, the historical plot layout, and the architectural character of the area. Structures designated for preservation are excluded from the plan; their renovation will require a separate, detailed planning review.

For plots exceeding 700 square meters where new construction is proposed, the plan mandates the allocation of built-up space for public use. These areas may serve as day-care centers, kindergartens, or cultural and community facilities, helping to accommodate population growth.

The plan leverages the local public transportation network, which includes the Light Rail’s Red Line, the planned Green and Purple Lines, and three future Metro stations. During the planning process, the proposal’s alignment with TAMA 70 (the national master plan for areas surrounding the Metro) was also evaluated.

"Accelerated timeline"

Shira Talmi-Babay, chairperson of the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee, said, "The plan was advanced by the District Committee on an accelerated timeline, with the goal of creating certainty on the ground and encouraging the renewal of buildings, particularly to facilitate structural reinforcement and protection, given the ongoing state of emergency."

Architect Erez Ben Eliezer, the Tel Aviv District Planner at the Planning Administration, said: "The plan encourages the creation of a diverse and affordable housing mix, strengthens existing commerce along the main streets, and introduces high-quality, active street frontages. The committee’s decision paves the way for responsible urban renewal, promoting modern urban development while carefully preserving the qualities and historic architectural charm of the city center."

The plan was submitted by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Local Planning and Building Committee and prepared by the city engineer, Architect Udi Carmeli.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2026.

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