Retail chain Yochananof buys land to grow own produce

Supermarket chain Yochananof (TASE: YHNF) continues to expand its real estate activity. The company has bought 107 dunams (26.5 acres) of agricultural land in Ness Tziona. Yochananof says that it will use the land to grow produce for sale in its stores, reducing supply chain costs.

Yochananof will pay NIS 27 million for the land, plus NIS 5.1 million to a third-party intermediary.

The deal is an unusual one for an Israeli retail chain. The chains generally buy fresh produce from local growers or import it. Yochananof may in the future examine rezoning of the land.

he current deal follows three other real estate deals recently reported by Yochananof. In the first, it sold land at Ofakim to Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) for NIS 26 million, and in the second it joined real estate investment fund JTLV in the sale of half the rights on land in Petah Tikva for NIS 42 million.

A few weeks ago, Yochananof reported a combination deal for construction on 18.5 dunams of land that it owns in Or Yehuda. The project consists of a commercial center and logistics space amounting to 69,000 square meters. When the project is completed, Yochananof will own 50% of the site, on which it build a new 6,000 square meter store and a 29,000 square meter logistics center.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2025.