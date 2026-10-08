Retail media merger expands smart cart capabilities

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: AZ) has acquired Israeli retail media company Hedia for $15 million. $8.4 million was paid in cash and the rest in A2Z shares, which will be locked up for 36 months. The sellers are also eligible to receive up to approximately $6.7 million subject to achievement of agreed targets for 2027 and 2028.

Hedia was founded in 1988. In 2025, it had revenue of approximately $20 million.

A2Z says that Cust2Mate's smart cart technology, digital in-store retail media inventory, shopper journey data, retailer relationships and measurement capabilities will be combined with Hedia's advertiser relationships, sales organization and campaign execution capabilities. The two companies will continue to operate separately. Hedia founder Ofer Gal will continue to serve as executive chairperson, and Meron Gal will continue as CEO.

One of the main challenges on the sales floor is to know who has entered the store, and what interests them. By means of the smart cart, the two companies aspire to identify the customer, and to display to him or her personalized ads and offers on a 13-inch screen based on the customer’s purchasing history, and also to save the customer from having to wait in line. The cart is also capable of weighing products, and incorporates cameras to prevent theft.

The carts can be found in Israeli supermarket chains such as Yochananof, Super Sapir, and Neto Hisachon. In 2025, A2Z raised $100 million from financial institutions in the US. The merger is a strategic move meant to establish its standing in the retail media market in Israel and for expansion into global markets.

"A2Z has built the technology, smart cart media inventory, shopper journey data and measurement infrastructure. Hedia adds the commercial engine, including advertiser relationships and robust sales capabilities. We view Hedia as more than an addition to our Israeli business. The company provides an operating model that can support the commercialization of Cust2Mate's retail media solution as we expand into additional markets," said A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. CEO Gadi Graus.

"After building Hedia and its retail media capabilities over many years, we see A2Z as the right partner for the next stage of the company's development," said Ofer Gal. "The physical store is becoming increasingly digital, and A2Z Cust2Mate provides the technology and platform to connect that digital store with shoppers, brands and retailers. By combining Hedia's retail media expertise and relationships with A2Z's technology, platform, and growing smart cart footprint, we can expand what Hedia offers today."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2026.

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