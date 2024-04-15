RevitalVision announces success in new trial

RevitalVision has announced success in a new trial of a product for improving vision through visual stimulation. The company’s products are already approved for sale for treatment of lazy eye syndrome (amblyopia), a condition in which differences in sight between the two eyes cause the brain to abandon one eye, leading to further deterioration in sight.

The new trials of the product were for the treatment of nystagmus, a condition in which the eyes make repetitive, uncontrolled movements, and keratoconus, a condition in which the cornea becomes cone shaped. In all these cases, the stimulation applied to the eye trains the brain, aiding treatment of the condition. According to the company, in both conditions that were the subject of the trial, its treatment led to improved vision.

RevitalVision was founded in 2019, and has so far raised $4 million, partly through crowdfunding. The company’s CEO, co-founder Yair Yahav, said, "The success of the new studies, which will be presented next seek by researchers on the stage in important meetings of eye doctors in the US, will assist the company in its marketing activity in the professional community - eye doctors and optometrists."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2024.

