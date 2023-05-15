Rothschild building in Rishon LeZion becomes boutique hotel

Yoad Seroussi, owner of bus company Maya Tours and a partner in travel company Diesenhaus, has invested NIS 20 million in the newly opened Raphael House boutique hotel in Rishon LeZion. Up to now, there was only one such hotel in the city, the 24-room Spa House.

<p>The new hotel occupies a building constructed by Baron Edmond de Rothschild in 1890, that served in the past as the Rishon LeZion municipality. It stands in the center of the city, near Rothschild Street, named after the baron. The building has undergone comprehensive restoration and adaptation as a hotel. It has 30 rooms and a luxury suite.

<p>The hotel will also have a large patio and a business lounge, and later on a chef restaurant and bar. It offers package deals together with local cultural venues and restaurants. Prices start at NIS 800 a night for a couple mid-week and NIS 1,000 at weekends.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 14, 2023.

