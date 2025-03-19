Ryanair offering ultra-low fares for Israel restart

The period between Passover and the school vacation season is known for falling air fares, but this year the price falls are quite surprising. Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is offering tickets at prices that have not been seen for a long time, apparently because of low demand, and in an attempt to regain travelers’ confidence, which was damaged during the Swords of Iron war because of Ryanair’s frequent flight cancelations.

The airline is offering tickets from Tel Aviv to various destinations starting at $33, and there are flights to over fifteen destinations for less than $100, among them Rome, Naples, Budapest, Brussels, Vienna, Paphos, and Athens. Ryanair has not yet resumed service in Israel. It is expected to start flying from Ben Gurion Airport again when the airport’s Terminal 1 is reopened for international flights at the beginning of April, unless there are changes.

It’s important to note that the fares do not include luggage and seating. On a $33 flight to Athens, hand luggage weighing up to 10 kilograms placed in the overhead luggage compartment will cost $39 in each direction. For a suitcase in the aircraft’s hold (up to 20 kilograms), passengers will pay $55 in each direction. A small bag that fits under the seat in front of the passenger (maximum 40x20x25 centimeters in size) can be taken on board for free.

Low-cost airlines sell basic tickets cheaply, sometimes at loss-making prices, but make their main profit on supplements such as luggage, seat selection, in-flight food, and other services. In the case of Ryanair, these items represent 30% of its revenue.

