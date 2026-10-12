Salesforce buys Israeli AI company Loops

US software giant Salesforce announced today that it had signed a definitive agreement to buy Israeli AI company Loops. Loops was founded in 2020, and has raised $14 million to date. The company has developed a platform for monitoring business performance using AI. The acquisition price was not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in early November, subject to the fulfilment of the usual conditions.

Loops was founded by Tom Laufer (CEO) and Ido Adiv (CTO), with initial investment by Brian Balfour. The company has developed a system that continually monitors an enterprise’s performance, identifies changes in key metrics, and helps in understanding their causes. Unlike traditional analytics tools that present data in the form of reports and dashboards, Loops’ platform is designed to explain changes and to suggest actions for improvement. The company’s main financing round in 2022 was led by Scale Venture Partners with participation by Cardumen Capital and other investors.

Tenth acquisition in Israel

The acquisition of Loops is the tenth by Salesforce in Israel. Salesforce’s development activity in Israel began with the acquisition of Navajo Systems in 2011. The company says that Loops’ technology and employees will be integrated into its Tableau division, which specializes in data analysis and business intelligence. "Tableau's mission has been helping people see, understand and act on data. Loops accelerates this mission, using powerful agentic AI to uncover the drivers behind business performance and surface where teams and agents can take action in real time," said Mark Recher, executive vice president and general manager of Tableau.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2026.

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