Salignostics starts selling saliva-based pregnancy test in Germany

Jerusalem-based startup Salignostics, which has developed the world’s first pregnancy test based on a saliva sample, has started to sell its product via Rossmann, one of the largest pharmacy chains in Germany. Distribution in the chain is managed by Salignostics’ business partner Mertz Pharma Handel GmbH, which distributes its products in Germany.

Salignostics says that the saliva test avoids the obstacles involved in urine tests, and that it is a more sterile test reducing the incidence of error. Salignostics recently launched a new version of the test, which produces mild flavors while the saliva sample is being taken.

The company has recently obtained marketing approval in Europe for another product, a platform for collecting and processing saliva samples, which can serve as a basis for converting additional tests from blood tests to saliva tests, such as tests for infections. The company itself is developing a test for streptococcus A, sexually transmitted diseases, and respiratory tract infections, and also a saliva test for early, non-invasive diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, in the framework of the Israel Innovation Authority’s LiquidBX consortium.

