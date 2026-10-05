Sara Kandler named Israel Securities Authority CEO

Adv. Sara Kandler has been appointed CEO of the Israel Securities Authority. She was selected in an internal tender process. Kandler, who currently heads the Authority’s audit and enforcement department, will replace Adv. Oded Spirer, who announced his decision to step down from the post in December, after serving in it for seven years.

Kandler has worked at the Israel Securities Authority since 2001, and over the years has served in several senior roles. She ran the corporate department and the audit and enforcement department, served as deputy legal counsel, ran the legislation unit, and served as a senior adviser to the chairperson of the Authority.

Kandler was involved in several reforms in the capital market, among them the change in the structure of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, regularization of the activity of the rating companies and trading platforms, and promotion of technological innovation in the market.

Israel Securities Authority chairperson Adv. Yosef (Seffy) Zinger said, "Kandler brings with her rich experience, deep familiarity with the Authority and with the market in all its aspects, and proven success in managing two important departments in the Authority."

Kandler said following the appointment, "The Israel Securities Authority has a central role to play in developing the Israel capital market, in ensuring its fairness, and in advancing the Israeli economy. I shall continue to act alongside the Authority’s dedicated employees to safeguard the proper and stable functioning of the capital market."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.