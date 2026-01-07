Shimon Eckhouse taking Sofwave to Nasdaq

Yokne’am-based Sofwave Medical (TASE: SOFW), which produces ultrasound systems for aesthetic treatments, has published preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Along with the results, which indicate continued growth, the company announced that it was examining the possibility of a listing on Nasdaq.

Sofwave was founded by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, who chairs the company and is a doyen of the Israeli aesthetic medicine industry. He founded Lumenis and Syneron, which established Israel’s prowess in the field. He currently holds 24% of Sofwave.

The company held an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in 2021, when it had yet to make substantial sales. Since then it has made a successful product launch, added new products, and established itself in the aesthetic medicine market. Its current market cap is some NIS 1 billion, after a 300% rise in its share price from the low it reached eighteen months ago.

According to the preliminary results released today, fourth quarter revenue totaled $28.6-28.9 million, 57% more than in the corresponding quarter of 2024. For 2025 as a whole the company expects to report revenue of $87.3-87.6, representing annual growth of 46%. At the end of 2025, it had cash and cash equivalents amounting to $35.2 million, which compares with $26.5 million at the end of 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, Sofwave switched to a profit of $1.4 million, from a loss of $3.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Recognized in the US

The growth in Sofwave’s sales in the past four years and the level they have reached make it a suitable candidate for a Nasdaq offering. The brand is known in the US aesthetic medicine market, and the warm recommendation it received last year from Kim Kardashian, who said that it was "one of the only treatments that actually firms the skin," will presumably do it no harm.

Up to now, most of the aesthetic medicine companies that have come out of Israel have reached the $100 million sales threshold and have then merged or been sold, and gradually ceased to be Israeli companies. An exception is InMode (Nasdaq: INMD), founded by Shimon Eckhouse’s former partner Moshe Mizrahy, which recorded sales of nearly $400 million in 2024 but which, despite meteoric initial success, has experienced challenges in the past two years in maintaining revenue levels and has seen its share price drop.

Eckhouse invests not just in aesthetic medicine but also in medical device companies. In 2021, he brought Epitomee Medical (TASE: EPIT), developer of a capsule that expands in the stomach for treating obesity, to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

This was a less successful flotation than that of Sofwave. Epitomee Medical is currently traded at 80% below its IPO valuation, with a market cap of just NIS 200 million. The fall in its share price was partly caused by the cancelation of a distribution agreement signed with food giant Nestle. Epitomee Medical received marketing approval for its product in the US in September 2024, and it sees substantial sales only towards the end of this year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.