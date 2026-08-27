Shufersal second quarter sales weak

Sales of supermarket chain Shufersal (TASE: SAE), run by its controlling shareholders brothers Yossi and Shlomi Amir, continue to be weak. The company reported revenue of NIS 3.4 billion for the second quarter, down 7.5% in comparison with the second quarter of 2025.

Net profit fell 34% to NIS 125 million. For the first half year, revenue was NIS 7.1 billion, down 1.6% in comparison with the corresponding period of 2025, while profit was down 14% at NIS 299 million.

Same store sales fell by 8.6% in the second quarter, and by 2.7% in the first half year. Shufersal explained the weakness in sales in the second quarter by the timing of the Passover holiday and the waning of the effect of Operation Roaring Lion against Iran in February-March.

The chain’s management also cited upgrades to branches, closure of loss-making branches alongside opening of new ones and branch conversions, and implementation of technologies and logistics infrastructure, as reasons for the lower sales. It said that renovations had been carried out at dozens of branches, impacting proceeds per square meter figures.

Shufersal nevertheless declared a NIS 180 million dividend. Its share price fell 7.33% in today’s session.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2026.

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