Storage co Seagate opens Israel innovation center

Data storage and management solutions company Seagate Technology plc (Nasdaq: STX) today officially opens its Lyve Labs Israel innovation center. Lyve Labs will scout for Israeli technologies and form partnerships with local businesses.

Seagate CEO Dr. Dave Mosley said, "The reason Seagate created Lyve Labs is because we understand that innovation cannot happen in silos. It’s a work of collaboration. The innovators at Lyve Labs are indebted to others. In turn-drawing on over 40 years of Seagate’s research and development-we want to help enable innovations that use data for the good of humanity."

"We want to both help the ecosystem and learn from it," said Erez Baum, head of Lyve Labs Israel. "Lyve Labs is as much a two-way learning platform as a co-creation center. The goal is to learn from our partners’ data challenges and develop solutions in collaboration with them to help them be more competitive in this data-driven economy."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2020

