A month after presenting its business strategy for the coming years, food company Strauss Group (TASE: STRS), headed by CEO Shai Babad, is embarking on an efficiency program. The aim is to reduce management layers and achieve annual pre-tax savings of approximately NIS 100 million. The plan, approved yesterday (Tuesday) by the board of directors and disclosed alongside the company’s third quarter 2026 financial results, is set to commence in early 2027 and to be implemented over the course of the year.

The company plans to reallocate resources to investment in production capacity, its supply chain, automation, and expansion into international markets. The report provides no detail on how many positions will be cut, but it emphasizes that the cuts will affect operations both in Israel and abroad.

This marks the third wave of layoffs at Strauss within four years. In November 2022, following the salmonella crisis and ahead of Babad’s appointment as CEO, the group approved an efficiency plan that called for the dismissal of about 150 employees, mostly in head office roles, aimed at generating annual savings of up to NIS 80 million. In January 2024, Strauss announced the layoff of another 150 employees, primarily in the management ranks, as part of a move designed to save NIS 50 million annually. The current efficiency plan is intended to yield even greater savings for the company than the previous two. Strauss has over 13,000 employees in Israel, and several thousand more in its international operations.

The strategic plan for 2027-2030 unveiled last month includes investment of over NIS 2 billion in Israel, primarily in manufacturing plants and production infrastructure, and the expansion of operations in Brazil and Eastern Europe, and entry into additional food categories. The company targeted average growth of 7-9% in annual net profit.

Meanwhile, Strauss has concluded another quarter in which a decline in raw material costs has translated into improved profitability, despite a drop in sales. The group’s revenue totaled NIS 3 billion, 8.4% less than in in the corresponding quarter of quarter last year.

Selling fewer snacks and sweets, yet earning more

Strauss’s food and beverage operations in Israel saw a 2.9% decline in revenue, to NIS 1.37 billion, with all three business segments reporting a drop in sales. Nevertheless, operating profit from local operations rose by 21.2% to NIS 177 million.

This shift is particularly notable in the snacks and sweets category, in which Strauss’s sales fell by 4.2% to NIS 350 million, primarily due to a decline in sales volume. Nevertheless, the segment's operating profit surged by 140% to NIS 35 million. This is partly attributable to price increases implemented by the company last year in response to rising raw material costs (in the past quarter, the average global market price of cocoa was 21% lower than in the corresponding quarter of 2025).

A similar trend was observed in the coffee business in Israel, in which sales fell by 1.5%, yet operating profit climbed by 54% to NIS 46 million, thanks to strengthening of the shekel and efficiency measures. Meanwhile, as recently reported in "Globes", supermarket chain Shufersal is expanding its independent coffee imports, a market in which Strauss currently holds a dominant position through its Elite brands.

Conversely, in the Health and Wellness segment, which includes the dairy business, Strauss recorded a 2.6% decline in sales and a 6.2% drop in operating profit. Strauss attributes this decline to the discontinuation of the distribution of certain chilled products, as well as reduced production volumes resulting from ongoing quality control and assurance processes.

Price reductions in Brazil erode revenue

In contrast to the coffee business in Israel, in the Brazilian market the decline in prices of raw materials is reflected in lower selling prices. Revenue from Strauss’s International Coffee segment fell by 15.1% to NIS 1.39 billion, impacted by price reductions and the strengthening of the shekel against the currencies of the countries in which the company operates. Operating profit declined by 6.2% to NIS 152 million, even though the operating profit margin improved.

Strauss continues to expand its operations in Brazil beyond the coffee market. In September, the company, through its Três Corações joint venture, completed the acquisition of food company Yoki, which makes the snacks, dry foods, and cooking and seasoning products. At the time the deal was announced, the annual sales of the acquired company were estimated at NIS 1.2 billion.

The financial statements indicate that, following adjustments, the acquisition consideration was revised to NIS 467 million, and that the transaction yielded a one-time gain for Strauss of NIS 101 million that is not included in the management results.

The water division was the only one of the group’s segments to post sales growth for the quarter. Its revenue rose by 5.7% to NIS 247 million, primarily thanks to an increase in the customer base and the specific product mix sold. Operating profit totaled NIS 24 million.

The company's board of directors has approved a share buyback program of up to NIS 50 million, as part of a framework that allows for additional share repurchases (up to NIS 200 million) until the end of 2030. Since the beginning of the year, the company has distributed dividends totaling NIS 430 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2026.

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