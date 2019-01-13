Sun: Aeronautics fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45% to 1,491.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.43% to 1,354.39 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.39% to 354.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 341.62 points. Trading turnover was NIS 446.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.246% at NIS 3.673/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.106% at 4.232/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.54%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.15%. Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Aeronautics (TASE: ARCS) rose 31.97% on news that it is to be acquired by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd..

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 3.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.48% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.96%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.45%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.64% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.28%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 13, 2019

