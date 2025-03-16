Sun: Banks drive TA 35 higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.75%, to 2,529.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.15%, to 2,598.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.09%, to 471.54 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index closed flat, at 393.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.15 billion in equities and NIS 1.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.47% higher, at 3.6540/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at 3.9682/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.45%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.89%; Elbit Systems fell 0.78%; Discount Bank rose 1.29%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.33%.

Notable advancers were Menora Mivtachim, which released good results today, posting an all-time high profit of NIS 1.25 billion for 2024, and rose 5.86%; Summit, up 5.23%; Israel Shipyards, up 4.92%; Inrom Construction, up 4.76%; and Next Vision, up 4.61%. Nova fell 3.16%, Yochanan fell 2.78%, and Tadiran fell 2.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.