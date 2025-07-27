Sun: Banks lead TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.83% to 3,010.64 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.95% to 3,085.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.14% to 539.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 408.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 1.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.599% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.361/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.453% higher, at NIS 3.944/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.35%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.51% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.68%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 3.07% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.51%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.71% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.53%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.91% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.