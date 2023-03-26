Sun: Banks, real estate stocks lead steep TASE fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.17%, to 1,740.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.27%, to 1,736.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33% to 328.89 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.41% to 360.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 783 million in equities and NIS 1.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.443% on Friday, at NIS 3.628/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.359% lower at NIS 3.914/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.14% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.99%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.16% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.47%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 7.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 6.82%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.65% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.64%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.98% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

