Sun: Banks spark bright TASE start to Q3

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for a strong start to the third quarter. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.81%, to 1,763.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.97%, to 1,792.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.03% to 369.92 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 371.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 684.2 million in equities and NIS 1.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.217% on Friday, at NIS 3.700/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.369% lower at NIS 4.019/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.05%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.65%. and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.41%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.10%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.07%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 1.05% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 0.98%.

